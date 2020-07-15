154 Chambers Street

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful, 1,200 square foot loft for rent in the heart of Tribeca. Situated on Chambers Street between West Broadway and Greenwich Street is close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, and everything Tribeca has to offer. The units in this owner-occupied boutique rental building do not come available often so this is a great opportunity. The apartment is in great shape with exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and terrific northern and southern light and exposures.