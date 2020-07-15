All apartments in New York
Find more places like 154 Chambers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
154 Chambers Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:50 PM

154 Chambers Street

154 Chambers Street · (917) 701-7975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

154 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful, 1,200 square foot loft for rent in the heart of Tribeca. Situated on Chambers Street between West Broadway and Greenwich Street is close to transportation, shopping, restaurants, and everything Tribeca has to offer. The units in this owner-occupied boutique rental building do not come available often so this is a great opportunity. The apartment is in great shape with exposed brick, high ceilings, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and terrific northern and southern light and exposures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Chambers Street have any available units?
154 Chambers Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 154 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
154 Chambers Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 154 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 154 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 154 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 154 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Chambers Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 154 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 154 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 154 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Chambers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Chambers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 154 Chambers Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

160 West 71st Street
160 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
The Bristol
300 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity