153 Chambers Street

Keyed Elevator Full Floor TriBeCa Loft!



Welcome to your private keyed-elevator loft in lovely TriBeCa. Credit to the original tin ceilings that soar 13 feet above and the 1,400 square feet of living space, as soon as you step off the elevator and into this magnificent loft, you will immediately feel this apartment open up. #3 is a floor-thru loft that offers both southern and northern exposures which features a king-size bedroom in the rear as well as an interior room that can be used as a second sleeping area or home office. Whether entertaining guests while preparing a gourmet dinner in the chef's kitchen which features stainless steel and KING sized appliances or basking in the bohemian ambiance of this loft as you soak in a bath with the sky-high tin ceilings overhead, you will relish it. With a washer and dryer in the unit, do your laundry in the comfort of your own home whenever the mood strikes you.



This unique loft is perfect for the bold individual(s) looking for a wonderfully unique space that is larger and more interesting than a typical cookie-cutter apartment. This gracious home offers amazing character, ample living space, privacy, and a prime TriBeCa address. Loft #3 is extremely well-priced given its size and location, so act quickly! To arrange a private showing, please email or call today.