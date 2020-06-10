All apartments in New York
Find more places like 153 Chambers Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
153 Chambers Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:49 AM

153 Chambers Street

153 Chambers St · (646) 541-3076
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Tribeca
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

153 Chambers St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Keyed Elevator Full Floor TriBeCa Loft!

Welcome to your private keyed-elevator loft in lovely TriBeCa. Credit to the original tin ceilings that soar 13 feet above and the 1,400 square feet of living space, as soon as you step off the elevator and into this magnificent loft, you will immediately feel this apartment open up. #3 is a floor-thru loft that offers both southern and northern exposures which features a king-size bedroom in the rear as well as an interior room that can be used as a second sleeping area or home office. Whether entertaining guests while preparing a gourmet dinner in the chef's kitchen which features stainless steel and KING sized appliances or basking in the bohemian ambiance of this loft as you soak in a bath with the sky-high tin ceilings overhead, you will relish it. With a washer and dryer in the unit, do your laundry in the comfort of your own home whenever the mood strikes you.

This unique loft is perfect for the bold individual(s) looking for a wonderfully unique space that is larger and more interesting than a typical cookie-cutter apartment. This gracious home offers amazing character, ample living space, privacy, and a prime TriBeCa address. Loft #3 is extremely well-priced given its size and location, so act quickly! To arrange a private showing, please email or call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Chambers Street have any available units?
153 Chambers Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 153 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 153 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 153 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Chambers Street have a pool?
No, 153 Chambers Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Chambers Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Chambers Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Chambers Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 153 Chambers Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity