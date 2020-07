Amenities

1896 Beaux-Arts Building is known for its outstanding architectural details. Converted in 2002, the building has 23 floors and 125 units. Centrally located across from City Hall and the beautiful, restored park it is also ultra convenient to all major subways. The full-service building comes equipped with a parking garage, health club and a wonderful roofdeck. Pets are also allowed.