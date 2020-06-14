Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage hot tub

NO FEE on this very special Loft Rental with two large bedrooms (flex to a 3) and two full bathrooms. Well over 3200 square feet of renovated condo, with a walk in closet and dressing room that you've got to see to believe. Open chef's kitchen and large separate pantry with in-home washer dryer. Split floor plan and plenty of room to create a third sleeping area. Two spa-inspired bathrooms, including a separate tub and shower in the master. 11.5 foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. This classic CHELSEA loft building has a full time super, bike room and welcoming roof deck with skyline and Empire State Building views. Convenient to the 1/N/R/F and PATH trains as well as NO MAD and Eataly, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Pets considered, owners prefer to provide apartment furnished. Welcome to 144 West 27th Street.