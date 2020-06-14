Amenities
NO FEE on this very special Loft Rental with two large bedrooms (flex to a 3) and two full bathrooms. Well over 3200 square feet of renovated condo, with a walk in closet and dressing room that you've got to see to believe. Open chef's kitchen and large separate pantry with in-home washer dryer. Split floor plan and plenty of room to create a third sleeping area. Two spa-inspired bathrooms, including a separate tub and shower in the master. 11.5 foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. This classic CHELSEA loft building has a full time super, bike room and welcoming roof deck with skyline and Empire State Building views. Convenient to the 1/N/R/F and PATH trains as well as NO MAD and Eataly, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Pets considered, owners prefer to provide apartment furnished. Welcome to 144 West 27th Street.