New York, NY
144 West 27th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

144 West 27th Street

144 West 27th Street · (646) 285-8197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

144 West 27th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$13,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
hot tub
NO FEE on this very special Loft Rental with two large bedrooms (flex to a 3) and two full bathrooms. Well over 3200 square feet of renovated condo, with a walk in closet and dressing room that you've got to see to believe. Open chef's kitchen and large separate pantry with in-home washer dryer. Split floor plan and plenty of room to create a third sleeping area. Two spa-inspired bathrooms, including a separate tub and shower in the master. 11.5 foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. This classic CHELSEA loft building has a full time super, bike room and welcoming roof deck with skyline and Empire State Building views. Convenient to the 1/N/R/F and PATH trains as well as NO MAD and Eataly, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Pets considered, owners prefer to provide apartment furnished. Welcome to 144 West 27th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 West 27th Street have any available units?
144 West 27th Street has a unit available for $13,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 West 27th Street have?
Some of 144 West 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 West 27th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 144 West 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 144 West 27th Street offer parking?
No, 144 West 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 West 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 144 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 144 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
