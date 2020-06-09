All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

143 4th avenue

143 4th Avenue · (631) 599-0699
Location

143 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $6999 · Avail. now

$6,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
massive brand new flex3br/2bth lux, doorman gym - Property Id: 137330

----Sun-drenched and sprawling, this is a Full 2 Bedroom 2 bth plus dining area and an open lounge area, this private corner unit comprised of 2 combined apartments is a one-of-a-kind! It also has 2.marble baths, in-unit Washer and Dryer and closets galore! Shown by appointment ! Renovation just being completed, pics are of the last unit rented here. New pix coming in the next 48 hrs. (if it isn't rented by then!) The separate, large kitchen is beautifully renovated with rich maple cabinetry, massive granite counter tops and marble flooring with Stainless steel microwave and dishwasher appliances. Theres are beautiful Marble Bathrooms as well. In addition, here youll find an overabundance of large, deep closets with built-in shelving. Situated in a beautiful, full service, PET FRIENDLY,24 hour DOORMAN building, facing UNION SQUARE PARK every convenience youll need is here. CURRENT PROMOTION includes a FREE GYM MEMBERSHIP and no fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137330
Property Id 137330

(RLNE5843572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 4th avenue have any available units?
143 4th avenue has a unit available for $6,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 4th avenue have?
Some of 143 4th avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 4th avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 4th avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 4th avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 4th avenue is pet friendly.
Does 143 4th avenue offer parking?
No, 143 4th avenue does not offer parking.
Does 143 4th avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 4th avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 4th avenue have a pool?
No, 143 4th avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 4th avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 4th avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 4th avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 4th avenue has units with dishwashers.
