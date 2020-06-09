143 4th avenue

Amenities

----Sun-drenched and sprawling, this is a Full 2 Bedroom 2 bth plus dining area and an open lounge area, this private corner unit comprised of 2 combined apartments is a one-of-a-kind! It also has 2.marble baths, in-unit Washer and Dryer and closets galore! Shown by appointment ! Renovation just being completed, pics are of the last unit rented here. New pix coming in the next 48 hrs. (if it isn't rented by then!) The separate, large kitchen is beautifully renovated with rich maple cabinetry, massive granite counter tops and marble flooring with Stainless steel microwave and dishwasher appliances. Theres are beautiful Marble Bathrooms as well. In addition, here youll find an overabundance of large, deep closets with built-in shelving. Situated in a beautiful, full service, PET FRIENDLY,24 hour DOORMAN building, facing UNION SQUARE PARK every convenience youll need is here. CURRENT PROMOTION includes a FREE GYM MEMBERSHIP and no fee

