Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

142 West 11th Street

142 West 11th Street · (212) 323-3895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$4,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This rarely available, pre-war, one-bedroom is located in a historical brick townhouse on a fabulous tree-lined block in prime Greenwich Village. The apartment has great light with large south facing windows and pretty garden views. Additional features include a a large kitchen, fireplace, high ceilings, and antique oak floors throughout. The quiet bedroom has a wall of beautifully crafted wooden compartments. Ideally located, this townhouse is just moments from the best restaurants, shopping and all public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 West 11th Street have any available units?
142 West 11th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 142 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 142 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 142 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 142 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 West 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 West 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
