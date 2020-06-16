142 West 11th Street

Amenities

This rarely available, pre-war, one-bedroom is located in a historical brick townhouse on a fabulous tree-lined block in prime Greenwich Village. The apartment has great light with large south facing windows and pretty garden views. Additional features include a a large kitchen, fireplace, high ceilings, and antique oak floors throughout. The quiet bedroom has a wall of beautifully crafted wooden compartments. Ideally located, this townhouse is just moments from the best restaurants, shopping and all public transportation.