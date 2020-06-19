137 West 14th Street

Amenities

View the North and South NYC skyline from this two-bedroom quintessential modern duplex/loft. Located on West 14th Street between 6th & 7th Avenue, this beautiful home is accessed by an exclusive private key-locked elevator. There is an intercom/buzzer and security system. Upon entering from the private elevator, you can notice tons of sunlight and be astound how quiet it is. Perfect for roommate situation. Wall-to-wall sliding doors lead out to a spacious private terrace offering panoramic views of the city.The spacious chef s kitchen has Bulthaup cabinetry and Miele and Sub-zero appliances. Bathrooms are spa-like.This penthouse is Exceptionally well located in the center of Union Square, Chelsea, The Meatpacking District, and the West VillageThere is a washer/dryer in the unit.