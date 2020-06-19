All apartments in New York
137 West 14th Street

137 West 14th Street · (212) 300-6412
Location

137 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
hot tub
View the North and South NYC skyline from this two-bedroom quintessential modern duplex/loft. Located on West 14th Street between 6th & 7th Avenue, this beautiful home is accessed by an exclusive private key-locked elevator. There is an intercom/buzzer and security system. Upon entering from the private elevator, you can notice tons of sunlight and be astound how quiet it is. Perfect for roommate situation. Wall-to-wall sliding doors lead out to a spacious private terrace offering panoramic views of the city.The spacious chef s kitchen has Bulthaup cabinetry and Miele and Sub-zero appliances. Bathrooms are spa-like.This penthouse is Exceptionally well located in the center of Union Square, Chelsea, The Meatpacking District, and the West VillageThere is a washer/dryer in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 West 14th Street have any available units?
137 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 West 14th Street have?
Some of 137 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 West 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 137 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 137 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 137 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 137 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 137 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 137 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
