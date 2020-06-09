All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:19 PM

136 William St

136 William Street · (646) 241-5245
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

136 William Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$5,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Welcome to 136 William Street. Please reach out for a 3D virtual Tour*

Come view this stunning TRUE 4-Bedroom, 2-Bath apartment w. W/D in unit.

Apartment Features:
Strip Hardwood Flooring
Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances
Ample size living room
All four bedrooms have closets, no need to flex!
Two communal bathrooms
Washer & Dyer in unit
Central Heating & AC

136 William Street is boutique building comprised of only 10 apartments, giving our residents the ultimate privacy.

Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, an abundance of restaurants, shops, and landmarks are just moments away; and with ample transportation options, the entire city is up for exploration. Enjoy the rich surrounding history, from Federal Hall to the New York Stock Exchange itself, or the nearby waterfront and park spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 William St have any available units?
136 William St has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 136 William St currently offering any rent specials?
136 William St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 William St pet-friendly?
No, 136 William St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 136 William St offer parking?
No, 136 William St does not offer parking.
Does 136 William St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 William St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 William St have a pool?
No, 136 William St does not have a pool.
Does 136 William St have accessible units?
No, 136 William St does not have accessible units.
Does 136 William St have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 William St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 136 William St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 136 William St has units with air conditioning.
