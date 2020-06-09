136 William St

Amenities

*Welcome to 136 William Street. Please reach out for a 3D virtual Tour*



Come view this stunning TRUE 4-Bedroom, 2-Bath apartment w. W/D in unit.



Apartment Features:

Strip Hardwood Flooring

Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances

Ample size living room

All four bedrooms have closets, no need to flex!

Two communal bathrooms

Washer & Dyer in unit

Central Heating & AC



136 William Street is boutique building comprised of only 10 apartments, giving our residents the ultimate privacy.



Conveniently located in the heart of the Financial District, an abundance of restaurants, shops, and landmarks are just moments away; and with ample transportation options, the entire city is up for exploration. Enjoy the rich surrounding history, from Federal Hall to the New York Stock Exchange itself, or the nearby waterfront and park spaces.