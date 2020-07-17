All apartments in New York
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

136 William Street

136 William Street · (646) 937-0303
Location

136 William Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$4,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!

ELEVATOR Building! TRUE 4 BEDROOM & 2 FULL Bathrooms!! Washer/Dryer in unit!! All bedrooms are Queens Sized and have closets! Central AC/Heat!

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This charming elevator building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Tribeca, subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK

Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Tribeca/fIdI is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.

Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 William Street have any available units?
136 William Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 William Street have?
Some of 136 William Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
136 William Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 William Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 William Street is pet friendly.
Does 136 William Street offer parking?
No, 136 William Street does not offer parking.
Does 136 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 William Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 William Street have a pool?
No, 136 William Street does not have a pool.
Does 136 William Street have accessible units?
No, 136 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 136 William Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 136 William Street does not have units with dishwashers.
