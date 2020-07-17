136 William Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

360 degree VIRTUAL TOURS sent upon request!!! Zoom In/Out & Up/Down! Walk-through entire apartment and view every room!



ELEVATOR Building! TRUE 4 BEDROOM & 2 FULL Bathrooms!! Washer/Dryer in unit!! All bedrooms are Queens Sized and have closets! Central AC/Heat!



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This charming elevator building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings. Conveniently located in Tribeca, subway and all neighborhood services, such as the dry-cleaner, supermarket, pharmacy, and also many of New York City most exclusive clubs and restaurants. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK



Big Lights, Big City! Commuting to and from Tribeca/fIdI is simple with an abundance mass transit options. There are endless possibilities while living in the middle of Manhattan. Wonderful Restaurants unbelievable shopping and NYC lifestyle right inside or outside your building.



Our team and has over 115 exclusives building in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.