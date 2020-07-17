135 West 79th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage lobby

Just Listed! This rarely available loft-like 1 Bedroom 1 Bath offers 10' beamed ceilings, oak hardwood floors and beautiful pre-war details throughout. The well proportioned foyer opens into the grand living room with three large windows adjacent to the well-appointed windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, superb counter space and cabinet storage. The corner bedroom has two exposures and ample closet space. The spacious and bright windowed bathroom offers classic subway tiles, slate floors, and a restored cast-iron soaking tub with a rain shower.

Ideally located on Museum Block just a couple of blocks from the Museum of Natural History, Central Park and Riverside Park, B, C and 1, 2, 3 Subway lines, restaurants and shops on Columbus, Amsterdam and Broadway. Convenient shopping includes the Trader Joe's, Zabars, Fairway and Citarella.

The Lyons is an elegant well-managed, pet-friendly cooperative designed by renowned architect Robert T. Lyons in 1914. Amenities include a stunning marble and mosaic lobby, live-in super, elevator, bike room and a central laundry room. Enjoy grand living on one of the most beautiful tree lined blocks of the Upper West Side. Available furnished or unfurnished.