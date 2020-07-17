All apartments in New York
Find more places like 135 West 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
135 West 79th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:28 PM

135 West 79th Street

135 West 79th Street · (917) 582-8617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

135 West 79th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Just Listed! This rarely available loft-like 1 Bedroom 1 Bath offers 10' beamed ceilings, oak hardwood floors and beautiful pre-war details throughout. The well proportioned foyer opens into the grand living room with three large windows adjacent to the well-appointed windowed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, superb counter space and cabinet storage. The corner bedroom has two exposures and ample closet space. The spacious and bright windowed bathroom offers classic subway tiles, slate floors, and a restored cast-iron soaking tub with a rain shower.
Ideally located on Museum Block just a couple of blocks from the Museum of Natural History, Central Park and Riverside Park, B, C and 1, 2, 3 Subway lines, restaurants and shops on Columbus, Amsterdam and Broadway. Convenient shopping includes the Trader Joe's, Zabars, Fairway and Citarella.
The Lyons is an elegant well-managed, pet-friendly cooperative designed by renowned architect Robert T. Lyons in 1914. Amenities include a stunning marble and mosaic lobby, live-in super, elevator, bike room and a central laundry room. Enjoy grand living on one of the most beautiful tree lined blocks of the Upper West Side. Available furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West 79th Street have any available units?
135 West 79th Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 79th Street have?
Some of 135 West 79th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 79th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 79th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 West 79th Street is pet friendly.
Does 135 West 79th Street offer parking?
No, 135 West 79th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 West 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 West 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 79th Street have a pool?
No, 135 West 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 West 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 West 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 West 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 135 West 79th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Stratford
1385 York Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
Tribeca Bridge Tower
450 North End Avenue
New York, NY 10282
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity