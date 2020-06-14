All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

135 West 70th Street

135 West 70th Street · (917) 720-5853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-K · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
clubhouse
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
lobby
Welcome home to this spacious 1,356sf duplex residence at The Pythian, a full-service building in one of the Upper West Side's most desirable areas. Comprised of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this south-facing home offers generous living spaces including a two-story living room with soaring 18.5 foot ceiling heights, a dining area adjoining the kitchen, and a library/den on the second level. The kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Bosch gas cooktop and electric oven, a dishwasher and microwave. Other features include abundant storage throughout, recessed lighting, and central heating and air. The Pythian, one of the Upper West Side's most historic and coveted condominium buildings, is located between Broadway and Columbus Avenue and just one block from Central Park and a short walk to Lincoln Center. Services and amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a live-in superintendent, a community room, a central laundry room, a bike room, and a new fitness room.,Welcome home to this spacious 1,356sf duplex residence at The Pythian, a full-service building in one of the Upper West Side's most desirable areas. Comprised of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this south facing home offers generous living spaces including a two-story living room with soaring 18.5 foot ceiling heights, a dining area adjoining the kitchen, and a library/den on the second level. The kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Bosch gas cooktop and electric oven, a dishwasher and microwave. Other features include custom built-ins in the living room, dining area, and master bedroom, abundant storage throughout, recessed lighting, and central heating and air. The Pythian, one of the Upper West Side's most historic and coveted condominium buildings, is located between Broadway and Columbus Avenue and just one block from Central Park and a short walk to Lincoln Center. Services and amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a live-in superintendent, a community room, a central laundry room, a bike room, and coming soon, a brand new fitness room (under construction).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West 70th Street have any available units?
135 West 70th Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 70th Street have?
Some of 135 West 70th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 70th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 West 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 135 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 West 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 135 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 135 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 West 70th Street has units with dishwashers.
