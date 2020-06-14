135 West 70th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this spacious 1,356sf duplex residence at The Pythian, a full-service building in one of the Upper West Side's most desirable areas. Comprised of 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this south-facing home offers generous living spaces including a two-story living room with soaring 18.5 foot ceiling heights, a dining area adjoining the kitchen, and a library/den on the second level. The kitchen is equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Bosch gas cooktop and electric oven, a dishwasher and microwave. Other features include custom built-ins in the living room, dining area, and master bedroom, abundant storage throughout, recessed lighting, and central heating and air. The Pythian, one of the Upper West Side's most historic and coveted condominium buildings, is located between Broadway and Columbus Avenue and just one block from Central Park and a short walk to Lincoln Center. Services and amenities include a 24-hour attended lobby, a live-in superintendent, a community room, a central laundry room, a bike room, and a new fitness room.