135 West 52nd Street

Amenities

garage pool doorman bathtub furnished

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished Property Amenities doorman parking pool garage

This exquisitely furnished two bedroom with two bathroom is in a brand new luxury condominium. The building was elegantly designed by world renowned architect, CetraRuddy. This fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom have exquisite finishes. This home has floor to ceiling windows throughout.



Open Chef quality kitchen outfitted with Milel appliance and polished nickel Dornbracht fittings. The walnut cabinetry and Calacatta Vision polished marble countertops that grace the high gloss lacquer island. The great room offers ample space for dining and entertaining.



Each bedroom has an ensuite luxurious master bath that includes Siberian white marble walls and Siberian Mink Stone vanity with custom elongated sinks. A deep soaking bathtub and separate shower blackout shades.



9F will be available 1/11/2017,This exquisitely furnished two bedroom with two bathroom is in a brand new luxury condominium. The building was elegantly designed by world renowned architect, CetraRuddy. This fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom have exquisite finishes. This home has floor to ceiling windows throughout.



Open Chef quality kitchen outfitted with Milel appliance and polished nickel Dornbracht fittings. The walnut cabinetry and Calacatta Vision polished marble countertops that grace the high gloss lacquer island. The great room offers ample space for dining and entertaining.



Each bedroom has an ensuite luxurious master bath that includes Siberian white marble walls and Siberian Mink Stone vanity with custom elongated sinks. A deep soaking bathtub and separate shower blackout shades.



9F will be available 1/11/2017