Home
/
New York, NY
/
135 West 52nd Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 9:57 AM

135 West 52nd Street

135 W 52nd St · (212) 252-8770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-F · Avail. now

$6,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
doorman
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
pool
garage
This exquisitely furnished two bedroom with two bathroom is in a brand new luxury condominium. The building was elegantly designed by world renowned architect, CetraRuddy. This fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom have exquisite finishes. This home has floor to ceiling windows throughout.

Open Chef quality kitchen outfitted with Milel appliance and polished nickel Dornbracht fittings. The walnut cabinetry and Calacatta Vision polished marble countertops that grace the high gloss lacquer island. The great room offers ample space for dining and entertaining.

Each bedroom has an ensuite luxurious master bath that includes Siberian white marble walls and Siberian Mink Stone vanity with custom elongated sinks. A deep soaking bathtub and separate shower blackout shades.

9F will be available 1/11/2017

Open Chef quality kitchen outfitted with Milel appliance and polished nickel Dornbracht fittings. The walnut cabinetry and Calacatta Vision polished marble countertops that grace the high gloss lacquer island. The great room offers ample space for dining and entertaining.

Each bedroom has an ensuite luxurious master bath that includes Siberian white marble walls and Siberian Mink Stone vanity with custom elongated sinks. A deep soaking bathtub and separate shower blackout shades.

9F will be available 1/11/2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 West 52nd Street have any available units?
135 West 52nd Street has a unit available for $6,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 West 52nd Street have?
Some of 135 West 52nd Street's amenities include garage, pool, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 West 52nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 West 52nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 West 52nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 West 52nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 135 West 52nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 135 West 52nd Street does offer parking.
Does 135 West 52nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 West 52nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 West 52nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 135 West 52nd Street has a pool.
Does 135 West 52nd Street have accessible units?
No, 135 West 52nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 West 52nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 West 52nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
