134 E 13th St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

134 E 13th St

134 East 13th Street · (917) 445-1459
Location

134 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2E · Avail. now

$4,975

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Please Reach Out To Request Video Tour and Floor Plan

Photos are of nearly identical apartment as actual apartment is currently under renovation. Video tour of actual apt available upon request.

Large New Renovation True 3 Bedroom. In Incredible Union Square Location.

Unbeatable Subway Access: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W & L Trains

Apartment Features:
- Brand New Renovations Throughout
- Large Queen Sized Plus Bedrooms
- 4 Large Closets
- Huge Living Room
- Only 1 Flight Up
- Dishwasher
- Quiet Apartment

Building Features:
- Live-in Super

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 E 13th St have any available units?
134 E 13th St has a unit available for $4,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 134 E 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
134 E 13th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 E 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 134 E 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 134 E 13th St offer parking?
No, 134 E 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 134 E 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 E 13th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 E 13th St have a pool?
No, 134 E 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 134 E 13th St have accessible units?
No, 134 E 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 E 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 E 13th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 E 13th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 E 13th St does not have units with air conditioning.
