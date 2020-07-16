134 E 13th St

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities

Please Reach Out To Request Video Tour and Floor Plan



Photos are of nearly identical apartment as actual apartment is currently under renovation. Video tour of actual apt available upon request.



Large New Renovation True 3 Bedroom. In Incredible Union Square Location.



Unbeatable Subway Access: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W & L Trains



Apartment Features:

- Brand New Renovations Throughout

- Large Queen Sized Plus Bedrooms

- 4 Large Closets

- Huge Living Room

- Only 1 Flight Up

- Dishwasher

- Quiet Apartment



Building Features:

- Live-in Super