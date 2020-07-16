134 E 13th St

Amenities
Please Reach Out To Request Video Tour and Floor Plan
Photos are of nearly identical apartment as actual apartment is currently under renovation. Video tour of actual apt available upon request.
Large New Renovation True 3 Bedroom. In Incredible Union Square Location.
Unbeatable Subway Access: 4, 5, 6, N, Q, R, W & L Trains
Apartment Features:
- Brand New Renovations Throughout
- Large Queen Sized Plus Bedrooms
- 4 Large Closets
- Huge Living Room
- Only 1 Flight Up
- Dishwasher
- Quiet Apartment
Building Features:
- Live-in Super