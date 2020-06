Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Video Tour Available Upon RequestMassive 3 bed / 3 bath duplex located in charming townhouse on a nice block! Spacious rooms, high ceilings and Modern finishes throughout. Quiet and Private with only two apartments in the building. Decked Roof and two balconies compliment the apartment for you to use on these beautiful days. Exposures both North and South give you plenty of sunshine during all times of the year. Master bedroom has large en-suite bath. Large closets in each bedrooms for optimal storage. Washer/dryer split unit located on the second floor. Large Open kitchen with stainless appliances including a dishwasher.