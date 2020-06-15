132 West 23rd Street

Amenities

Townhouse top floor One Bedroom floor-through with a private roof deck! One of kind open loft-like feel, 12 foot tin vaulted ceiling, huge 7 x 8 skylight, expose brick, Sunny Southern & Northern exposures, open full kitchen with a newly installed dish washer!, a large full bathroom with a Washer & Dryer, Hard wood floors. Dog under 30lb ok. Three flight walk up and worth it! Enjoy the rich selection of fine restaurants. Convenient to the F, M, and PATH trains. A New York City home with historical character. Brokers this is a CYOF listing. Move in July 7th. NO FEE