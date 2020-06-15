All apartments in New York
132 West 23rd Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

132 West 23rd Street

132 West 23rd Street · (212) 381-6568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 West 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse top floor One Bedroom floor-through with a private roof deck! One of kind open loft-like feel, 12 foot tin vaulted ceiling, huge 7 x 8 skylight, expose brick, Sunny Southern & Northern exposures, open full kitchen with a newly installed dish washer!, a large full bathroom with a Washer & Dryer, Hard wood floors. Dog under 30lb ok. Three flight walk up and worth it! Enjoy the rich selection of fine restaurants. Convenient to the F, M, and PATH trains. A New York City home with historical character. Brokers this is a CYOF listing. Move in July 7th. NO FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 West 23rd Street have any available units?
132 West 23rd Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 West 23rd Street have?
Some of 132 West 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 West 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 West 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 West 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 West 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 132 West 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 132 West 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 132 West 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 West 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 West 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 132 West 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 West 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 132 West 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 West 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 West 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
