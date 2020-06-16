All apartments in New York
Find more places like 132 Ludlow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
132 Ludlow
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:53 AM

132 Ludlow

132 Ludlow Street · (646) 723-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

132 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bath on Ludlow Street.
This large 2 bedroom apartment has a great layout. Separate Queen size bedrooms, great layout with maximum privacy. Separate windowed kitchen. Great large living space. Closet in each room. High ceilings. Conveniently located in prime Lower East Close to the F/J/M/Z,B/D trains. In the heart of all restaurants, unique local shops, markets and more... This is a typical charming Lower East block enjoy the best of all worlds with great apartment ,great location and great price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Ludlow have any available units?
132 Ludlow has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 132 Ludlow currently offering any rent specials?
132 Ludlow isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Ludlow pet-friendly?
No, 132 Ludlow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 132 Ludlow offer parking?
No, 132 Ludlow does not offer parking.
Does 132 Ludlow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Ludlow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Ludlow have a pool?
No, 132 Ludlow does not have a pool.
Does 132 Ludlow have accessible units?
No, 132 Ludlow does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Ludlow have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 Ludlow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Ludlow have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Ludlow does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 132 Ludlow?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street
New York, NY 10023
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity