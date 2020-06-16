132 Ludlow

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Stunning renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bath on Ludlow Street.

This large 2 bedroom apartment has a great layout. Separate Queen size bedrooms, great layout with maximum privacy. Separate windowed kitchen. Great large living space. Closet in each room. High ceilings. Conveniently located in prime Lower East Close to the F/J/M/Z,B/D trains. In the heart of all restaurants, unique local shops, markets and more... This is a typical charming Lower East block enjoy the best of all worlds with great apartment ,great location and great price.