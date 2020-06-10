All apartments in New York
Find more places like 13 Gramercy Park South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
13 Gramercy Park South
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:38 PM

13 Gramercy Park South

13 Gramercy Park South · (212) 941-2508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 FL · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This 13 Gramercy Park South duplex is currently flexibly offered as Furnished or Unfurnished for three months to one year (possibly longer). Special Features include a full Gramercy Park view and a large and beautiful secluded planted garden designated specifically for this residence. This Rarest of the Rare homes is located right next door to The National Arts Club. This grand and amazing duplex home will make you feel like you are living in London or Paris. A keyed locked elevator opens directly into the unique Parlor Floor which features elaborate double living rooms both North (facing Gramercy Park) and South (facing your own private planted garden oasis). Ceiling heights range from 25' in the dining room; 13'.4" in the Front Parlor overlooking Gramercy Park; 13'.4" in the formal living room overlooking the garden; and a generous 10'.1" in the 2nd level bedrooms. Tall French windows open out either North to Gramercy Park or South to your own full garden view. Additional features include: 2 magnificently carved original marble fireplaces on the 1st level (non-working); separate dining room; renovated kitchen; separate entrance to an office with window (which can also be used as a small 3rd bedroom); and 2 renovated unique bathrooms. A washer/dryer can be found on the 2nd level, along with the master bedroom which includes another non-working fireplace. The 2nd bedroom and a spacious mezzanine area overlooking the dramatic living room can also be found on this level. This is an enchanting, one of a kind duplex in a rare, 26' wide, elevator building from the mid 1800's in the elegant Gramercy Park Historic District. The best restaurants are minutes away, including Union Square Cafe just around the corner, Maialino's at The Gramercy Park Hotel directly across the park, the convenient L'Express on the corner and numerous wonderful eateries and cafes along quaint Irving Place. Also close is the Union Square Farmer's Market - the best in the city for fresh vegetables, flowers, cheeses, wines, breads and everything else that is good and fun in New York City. The large rear garden is dedicated only for this 2nd floor duplex and is in addition to a coveted Key to Gramercy Park. Come live uniquely and enjoy 13 Gramercy Park South. Easy Board approval consists of an acceptable credit report and a meeting with the owner. No building application fees, and no building move-in or move-out fees in this 5 story, 7 unit co-op. No pets please. 24 hour advance notice is required for all showings. Please call to discuss the Furnished/Unfurnished or Semi-Furnished options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Gramercy Park South have any available units?
13 Gramercy Park South has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 Gramercy Park South have?
Some of 13 Gramercy Park South's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Gramercy Park South currently offering any rent specials?
13 Gramercy Park South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Gramercy Park South pet-friendly?
No, 13 Gramercy Park South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 13 Gramercy Park South offer parking?
No, 13 Gramercy Park South does not offer parking.
Does 13 Gramercy Park South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Gramercy Park South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Gramercy Park South have a pool?
No, 13 Gramercy Park South does not have a pool.
Does 13 Gramercy Park South have accessible units?
No, 13 Gramercy Park South does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Gramercy Park South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Gramercy Park South does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13 Gramercy Park South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
Mantena Apartments
431 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity