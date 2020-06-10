Amenities

This 13 Gramercy Park South duplex is currently flexibly offered as Furnished or Unfurnished for three months to one year (possibly longer). Special Features include a full Gramercy Park view and a large and beautiful secluded planted garden designated specifically for this residence. This Rarest of the Rare homes is located right next door to The National Arts Club. This grand and amazing duplex home will make you feel like you are living in London or Paris. A keyed locked elevator opens directly into the unique Parlor Floor which features elaborate double living rooms both North (facing Gramercy Park) and South (facing your own private planted garden oasis). Ceiling heights range from 25' in the dining room; 13'.4" in the Front Parlor overlooking Gramercy Park; 13'.4" in the formal living room overlooking the garden; and a generous 10'.1" in the 2nd level bedrooms. Tall French windows open out either North to Gramercy Park or South to your own full garden view. Additional features include: 2 magnificently carved original marble fireplaces on the 1st level (non-working); separate dining room; renovated kitchen; separate entrance to an office with window (which can also be used as a small 3rd bedroom); and 2 renovated unique bathrooms. A washer/dryer can be found on the 2nd level, along with the master bedroom which includes another non-working fireplace. The 2nd bedroom and a spacious mezzanine area overlooking the dramatic living room can also be found on this level. This is an enchanting, one of a kind duplex in a rare, 26' wide, elevator building from the mid 1800's in the elegant Gramercy Park Historic District. The best restaurants are minutes away, including Union Square Cafe just around the corner, Maialino's at The Gramercy Park Hotel directly across the park, the convenient L'Express on the corner and numerous wonderful eateries and cafes along quaint Irving Place. Also close is the Union Square Farmer's Market - the best in the city for fresh vegetables, flowers, cheeses, wines, breads and everything else that is good and fun in New York City. The large rear garden is dedicated only for this 2nd floor duplex and is in addition to a coveted Key to Gramercy Park. Come live uniquely and enjoy 13 Gramercy Park South. Easy Board approval consists of an acceptable credit report and a meeting with the owner. No building application fees, and no building move-in or move-out fees in this 5 story, 7 unit co-op. No pets please. 24 hour advance notice is required for all showings. Please call to discuss the Furnished/Unfurnished or Semi-Furnished options.