Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

13-19 Hamilton Terrace

13 Hamilton Pl · (917) 704-0710
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13 Hamilton Pl, New York, NY 10031
Hamilton Heights

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
LARGE BRIGHT STUDIO ON TREE LINED STREETMUST SEE!! MUST SEE!! MUST SEE!! Bright, large studio available on beautiful tree lined Hamilton Terrace. The unit has been recently renovated and has ample closet space. Perfectly located, close to subway line A,B,C,D, 1 and 2. The building has a live in super, laundry and elevator. THIS UNIT WONT LAST! SET UP A VIEWING TODAY!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask the leasing agent for more information on Rhino.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace have any available units?
13-19 Hamilton Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 13-19 Hamilton Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13-19 Hamilton Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13-19 Hamilton Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace offer parking?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace have a pool?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13-19 Hamilton Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 13-19 Hamilton Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
