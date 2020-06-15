127 Lexington Avenue

Amenities

Are you looking for a fully-furnished home with flexible lease terms?



This Murray Hill stunner with pretty exposed brick and Empire State views offers a rare opportunity to have a flexible lease one block from the 28th and Park Avenue subway.



Fabulous Nomad location which New Yorkers love...



Steps to all restaurants, cafes, and transportation! Pls email for an appointment...,Furnished one bedroom in well taken care of townhouse. Charming Fully Furnished large one bedroom! Very quiet facing east. Brand new Renovations and new furnishings. TV, Bed, Sofa, Dishes... everything is there and all of it is new. Pleasant tree-lined garden views. Great light. Well Appointed And Sunny Rooms That Are Fully Furnished For All Your Needs. Fireplace! This Is One Of Nyc's Most Convenient Central Locations. Walk up. One Block From The Subway You Are Steps From Everything:*gym*movies*nightlife*restaurants*book Stores*shopping* Long Or Short Term 2-12 Months. 3th floor. Easy Approval. Available starting in September. Call Marcel at 212-379-6779 for showings.