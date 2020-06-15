All apartments in New York
127 Lexington Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

127 Lexington Avenue

127 Lexington Avenue · (917) 686-9656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

127 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Kips Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Are you looking for a fully-furnished home with flexible lease terms?

This Murray Hill stunner with pretty exposed brick and Empire State views offers a rare opportunity to have a flexible lease one block from the 28th and Park Avenue subway.

Fabulous Nomad location which New Yorkers love...

Steps to all restaurants, cafes, and transportation! Pls email for an appointment...,Furnished one bedroom in well taken care of townhouse. Charming Fully Furnished large one bedroom! Very quiet facing east. Brand new Renovations and new furnishings. TV, Bed, Sofa, Dishes... everything is there and all of it is new. Pleasant tree-lined garden views. Great light. Well Appointed And Sunny Rooms That Are Fully Furnished For All Your Needs. Fireplace! This Is One Of Nyc's Most Convenient Central Locations. Walk up. One Block From The Subway You Are Steps From Everything:*gym*movies*nightlife*restaurants*book Stores*shopping* Long Or Short Term 2-12 Months. 3th floor. Easy Approval. Available starting in September. Call Marcel at 212-379-6779 for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Lexington Avenue have any available units?
127 Lexington Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Lexington Avenue have?
Some of 127 Lexington Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Lexington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
127 Lexington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Lexington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 127 Lexington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 127 Lexington Avenue offer parking?
No, 127 Lexington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 127 Lexington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Lexington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Lexington Avenue have a pool?
No, 127 Lexington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 127 Lexington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 127 Lexington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Lexington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Lexington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
