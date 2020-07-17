Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous duplex with large private rooftop terrace available for immediate occupancy!



This rarely available apartment affords great natural light from North facing windows. Relax or dine on the private roof deck and soak in beautiful city and townhouse gardens views. Additional features include classic prewar details such as high ceilings, exposed brick fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. The newly renovated bathroom is finished in classic white subway tile.



Nestled between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue, 123 West 92nd Street is ideally located in the heart of the Upper West Side. Close proximity to both Central Park and Riverside Park, and a multitude of great restaurants, shops and the 1, 2,3, B and C trains.



This unique gem will not last- call to schedule an appointment today! Brokers please CYOF.