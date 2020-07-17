All apartments in New York
123 West 92nd Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

123 West 92nd Street

123 West 92nd Street · (212) 588-5669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 West 92nd Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4B · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous duplex with large private rooftop terrace available for immediate occupancy!

This rarely available apartment affords great natural light from North facing windows. Relax or dine on the private roof deck and soak in beautiful city and townhouse gardens views. Additional features include classic prewar details such as high ceilings, exposed brick fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. The newly renovated bathroom is finished in classic white subway tile.

Nestled between Columbus and Amsterdam Avenue, 123 West 92nd Street is ideally located in the heart of the Upper West Side. Close proximity to both Central Park and Riverside Park, and a multitude of great restaurants, shops and the 1, 2,3, B and C trains.

This unique gem will not last- call to schedule an appointment today! Brokers please CYOF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 West 92nd Street have any available units?
123 West 92nd Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 West 92nd Street have?
Some of 123 West 92nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 West 92nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 West 92nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 West 92nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 West 92nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 123 West 92nd Street offer parking?
No, 123 West 92nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 West 92nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 West 92nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 West 92nd Street have a pool?
No, 123 West 92nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 West 92nd Street have accessible units?
No, 123 West 92nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 West 92nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 West 92nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
