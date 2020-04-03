Amenities

121 East 23rd Street Apt 10C. Located where Gramercy meets NOMAD, this perfectly designed modern & triple-mint 3 bed 3 bath condo is the ideal space to come home to. Light floods every room of this sunny south facing apartment which features 9 foot ceilings, central A/C, a W/D, beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and custom woodwork. The tastefully designed pass-thru chef's kitchen opens up into the dining area & features stone countertops with an under mounted sink, slate floors, Brazilian cherry cabinetry along with top of the line stainless steel appliances. The 3rd bedroom is very spacious and could be used as an office or den and features beautiful cabinetry and a desk area while the 2nd bedroom also features custom cabinetry as well. The 3 full bathrooms are accented with limestone floors, Kohler fixtures and marble counters. The master suite completes the picture as it is adorned with a large walk in closet and custom cabinetry and a and spa like shower. At the crossroads between Madison Square Park & Gramercy Park, this full-service condo features a full-time doorman, gym, resident lounge and it is perfectly situated with easy access to all the great restaurants, cafes, shopping and transportation options that this vibrant neighborhood offers. Priced to rent, this rare completely finished designer Real 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo in Gramercy/ NOMAD is the one you have been waiting to call home.