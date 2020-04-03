All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:17 PM

121 East 23rd Street

121 East 23rd Street · (212) 539-4974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

121 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010
Kips Bay

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10C · Avail. now

$7,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
hot tub
121 East 23rd Street Apt 10C. Located where Gramercy meets NOMAD, this perfectly designed modern & triple-mint 3 bed 3 bath condo is the ideal space to come home to. Light floods every room of this sunny south facing apartment which features 9 foot ceilings, central A/C, a W/D, beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwood floors and custom woodwork. The tastefully designed pass-thru chef's kitchen opens up into the dining area & features stone countertops with an under mounted sink, slate floors, Brazilian cherry cabinetry along with top of the line stainless steel appliances. The 3rd bedroom is very spacious and could be used as an office or den and features beautiful cabinetry and a desk area while the 2nd bedroom also features custom cabinetry as well. The 3 full bathrooms are accented with limestone floors, Kohler fixtures and marble counters. The master suite completes the picture as it is adorned with a large walk in closet and custom cabinetry and a and spa like shower. At the crossroads between Madison Square Park & Gramercy Park, this full-service condo features a full-time doorman, gym, resident lounge and it is perfectly situated with easy access to all the great restaurants, cafes, shopping and transportation options that this vibrant neighborhood offers. Priced to rent, this rare completely finished designer Real 3 Bed 3 Bath Condo in Gramercy/ NOMAD is the one you have been waiting to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 East 23rd Street have any available units?
121 East 23rd Street has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 East 23rd Street have?
Some of 121 East 23rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 East 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 East 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 East 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 121 East 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 121 East 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 121 East 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 East 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 East 23rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 East 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 121 East 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 East 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 121 East 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 East 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 East 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
