Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

12 E. 22nd Street

12 East 22nd Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
internet access
My studio in Flat Iron is absolutely beautiful bright and has a warm feel to it.

My apartment is a true NYC experience. Its in the heart of Flatiron in the hottest neighborhood. It is caddy corner to the Flat Iron building, a block from Madison Square park, a block from 5th Avenue shopping and a 5 minute walk to all the excitement of Union Square. It is on the 9th floor and is a quite apartment with a lot of natural sunlight.

About the apartment:
- 600 Square Foot with 2 large windows and very tall ceilings giving it a very spacious feel
-The building has a security door that requires a key and is in an elevator building

My apartment is adorable, chic, super clean, and comfortable. You can see the Flat Iron Building from my apartment windows.

Guest Access

-Super comfortable queen sized bed
-Bathroom is full sized with shower/tub, large mirrors, sink and toilet.
-Kitchen-Fully equipped kitchen with full size fridge, dishwasher, stove, sink, pots, pans, dishes, etc.
-Built in AC unit
-Wifi/Large Flat Screen TV with Cable

-Subways- My apt is right in front of the 22nd/Broadway station (NR).
It is half a block from the Lexington Avenue Local (4, 5) and just a 5 minute walk to Union Square Subway station which is a main hub with access to most lines in NYC.

The Neighborhood

Location, location, location!!

This ultra-busy crossroads exudes a laid-back attitude in a fast-paced environment. Flatiron, named after its famously triangular Flatiron Building, is a veritable spectacle of big-city life. Suits and ties share the sidewalks with skateboarders, protesters, and peddlers, while droves of people-watchers take in the day in Madison Square Park. Bustling by day, Flatiron becomes quieter (if only a little) during the evening. Centrally located, Flatirons congestion and crowds only add to its metropolitan mystique.

Getting Around

Subways- My apt is right in front of the 22nd/Broadway station (NR).
It is half a block from the Lexington Avenue Local (4, 5) and just a 5 minute walk to Union Square Subway station which is a main hub with access to most lines in NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 E. 22nd Street have any available units?
12 E. 22nd Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 E. 22nd Street have?
Some of 12 E. 22nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 E. 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 E. 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 E. 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12 E. 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 12 E. 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 12 E. 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12 E. 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 E. 22nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 E. 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 12 E. 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 E. 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 12 E. 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 E. 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 E. 22nd Street has units with dishwashers.
