12 E. 22nd Street

My studio in Flat Iron is absolutely beautiful bright and has a warm feel to it.



My apartment is a true NYC experience. Its in the heart of Flatiron in the hottest neighborhood. It is caddy corner to the Flat Iron building, a block from Madison Square park, a block from 5th Avenue shopping and a 5 minute walk to all the excitement of Union Square. It is on the 9th floor and is a quite apartment with a lot of natural sunlight.



About the apartment:

- 600 Square Foot with 2 large windows and very tall ceilings giving it a very spacious feel

-The building has a security door that requires a key and is in an elevator building



My apartment is adorable, chic, super clean, and comfortable. You can see the Flat Iron Building from my apartment windows.



Guest Access



-Super comfortable queen sized bed

-Bathroom is full sized with shower/tub, large mirrors, sink and toilet.

-Kitchen-Fully equipped kitchen with full size fridge, dishwasher, stove, sink, pots, pans, dishes, etc.

-Built in AC unit

-Wifi/Large Flat Screen TV with Cable



The Neighborhood



Location, location, location!!



This ultra-busy crossroads exudes a laid-back attitude in a fast-paced environment. Flatiron, named after its famously triangular Flatiron Building, is a veritable spectacle of big-city life. Suits and ties share the sidewalks with skateboarders, protesters, and peddlers, while droves of people-watchers take in the day in Madison Square Park. Bustling by day, Flatiron becomes quieter (if only a little) during the evening. Centrally located, Flatirons congestion and crowds only add to its metropolitan mystique.



Getting Around



Subways- My apt is right in front of the 22nd/Broadway station (NR).

It is half a block from the Lexington Avenue Local (4, 5) and just a 5 minute walk to Union Square Subway station which is a main hub with access to most lines in NYC.