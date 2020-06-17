12 E. 22nd Street

Amenities
My studio in Flat Iron is absolutely beautiful bright and has a warm feel to it.
My apartment is a true NYC experience. Its in the heart of Flatiron in the hottest neighborhood. It is caddy corner to the Flat Iron building, a block from Madison Square park, a block from 5th Avenue shopping and a 5 minute walk to all the excitement of Union Square. It is on the 9th floor and is a quite apartment with a lot of natural sunlight.
About the apartment:
- 600 Square Foot with 2 large windows and very tall ceilings giving it a very spacious feel
-The building has a security door that requires a key and is in an elevator building
My apartment is adorable, chic, super clean, and comfortable. You can see the Flat Iron Building from my apartment windows.
Guest Access
-Super comfortable queen sized bed
-Bathroom is full sized with shower/tub, large mirrors, sink and toilet.
-Kitchen-Fully equipped kitchen with full size fridge, dishwasher, stove, sink, pots, pans, dishes, etc.
-Built in AC unit
-Wifi/Large Flat Screen TV with Cable
-Subways- My apt is right in front of the 22nd/Broadway station (NR).
It is half a block from the Lexington Avenue Local (4, 5) and just a 5 minute walk to Union Square Subway station which is a main hub with access to most lines in NYC.
The Neighborhood
Location, location, location!!
This ultra-busy crossroads exudes a laid-back attitude in a fast-paced environment. Flatiron, named after its famously triangular Flatiron Building, is a veritable spectacle of big-city life. Suits and ties share the sidewalks with skateboarders, protesters, and peddlers, while droves of people-watchers take in the day in Madison Square Park. Bustling by day, Flatiron becomes quieter (if only a little) during the evening. Centrally located, Flatirons congestion and crowds only add to its metropolitan mystique.
Getting Around
Subways- My apt is right in front of the 22nd/Broadway station (NR).
It is half a block from the Lexington Avenue Local (4, 5) and just a 5 minute walk to Union Square Subway station which is a main hub with access to most lines in NYC.