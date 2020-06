Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 1 Bedroom in the West Village ~ NO FEE ~ - Property Id: 190434



Top of the line one bedroom in the Heart of the West Village



To view this unit and others in the building. Email me to schedule an appointment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/190434

Property Id 190434



(RLNE5804494)