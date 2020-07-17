All apartments in New York
Find more places like 118 West 72nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
118 West 72nd Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

118 West 72nd Street

118 West 72nd Street · (212) 588-5692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

118 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,395

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
This spacious studio features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Bathroom sparkles with beautiful marble tiles and a modern sink. The apartment has been designed to give maximum living space featuring charming French doors that separates the sleeping area from the kitchen/living room. This historic pre-war elevator building is in the midst of the most exciting area on the Upper West side right by Central Park, shops and public transportation. It includes a live-in super and laundry room. Board approval required!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 West 72nd Street have any available units?
118 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 118 West 72nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 West 72nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 118 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 118 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 118 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 West 72nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 118 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 118 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 West 72nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 118 West 72nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Cambridge
500 East 85th Street
New York, NY 10028
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Andover
1675 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity