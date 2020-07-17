118 West 72nd Street

Amenities

This spacious studio features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a renovated kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The Bathroom sparkles with beautiful marble tiles and a modern sink. The apartment has been designed to give maximum living space featuring charming French doors that separates the sleeping area from the kitchen/living room. This historic pre-war elevator building is in the midst of the most exciting area on the Upper West side right by Central Park, shops and public transportation. It includes a live-in super and laundry room. Board approval required!