Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

This is a charming sunny studio located in a well maintained building just half a block from the 2/3 & B/C trains!Featuring large windows providing excellent light, good closet space, hardwood floors and exposed brick detail. Two blocks away from Central Park and sits on a quiet, tree-lined block.**Good credit and income 40x the rent required**Will not last, serious inquiries only. skyline14506