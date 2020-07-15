All apartments in New York
116 West 14th Street

116 West 14th Street · (212) 452-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 West 14th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8-S · Avail. now

$9,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Upon entering this approx. 2,000 sq ft. furnished loft with renovated kitchen and baths, one is greeted by beautiful downtown views which include the Jefferson Market Clock Tower and One World Trade Center enjoyed from the privacy of the spacious south-facing terrace.

This massive West Village loft with 11' ceilings, has a 7' x 13' south-facing terrace, light streaming in from the east, south and west and a sprawling living room with open south city views through oversized windows. The designated dining area, anchored by 4 original columns, hugs the newly renovated open chef's kitchen with double sinks, natural stone countertop, ample storage, wine cooler, breakfast bar and a windowed den area with a new pullout couch. The master bedroom has a substantial dressing room, renovated en-suite bath with double sinks, walk-in glass shower and open western views and the 2nd bedroom is a south and west-facing corner room. A washer/dryer in the large windowed hall bath, through-wall AC, hardwood floors, high speed Fios and abundant closet space add to this spacious loft in a Beaux Arts condominium with key-locked elevators, video-intercom system, roof deck, bike room (space for 2 bikes) and full time super.

Enjoy the convenience of living at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Chelsea & The Meatpacking District and all that this sought after neighborhood has to offer. Available furnished only with flexible lease term but one year is preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 West 14th Street have any available units?
116 West 14th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 West 14th Street have?
Some of 116 West 14th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 West 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 West 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 116 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 116 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 West 14th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 116 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 116 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
