116 West 14th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bike storage

Upon entering this approx. 2,000 sq ft. furnished loft with renovated kitchen and baths, one is greeted by beautiful downtown views which include the Jefferson Market Clock Tower and One World Trade Center enjoyed from the privacy of the spacious south-facing terrace.



This massive West Village loft with 11' ceilings, has a 7' x 13' south-facing terrace, light streaming in from the east, south and west and a sprawling living room with open south city views through oversized windows. The designated dining area, anchored by 4 original columns, hugs the newly renovated open chef's kitchen with double sinks, natural stone countertop, ample storage, wine cooler, breakfast bar and a windowed den area with a new pullout couch. The master bedroom has a substantial dressing room, renovated en-suite bath with double sinks, walk-in glass shower and open western views and the 2nd bedroom is a south and west-facing corner room. A washer/dryer in the large windowed hall bath, through-wall AC, hardwood floors, high speed Fios and abundant closet space add to this spacious loft in a Beaux Arts condominium with key-locked elevators, video-intercom system, roof deck, bike room (space for 2 bikes) and full time super.



Enjoy the convenience of living at the crossroads of Greenwich Village, Chelsea & The Meatpacking District and all that this sought after neighborhood has to offer. Available furnished only with flexible lease term but one year is preferred.