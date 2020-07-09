All apartments in New York
115 MULBERRY ST.

115 Mulberry Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

115 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10013
Little Italy

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment featuring condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave. Pet friendly unit is accented by hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick. Available for May 1 occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants including Balthazar and Bread. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B D, F, M, N, and R trains.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 MULBERRY ST. have any available units?
115 MULBERRY ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 MULBERRY ST. have?
Some of 115 MULBERRY ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 MULBERRY ST. currently offering any rent specials?
115 MULBERRY ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 MULBERRY ST. pet-friendly?
No, 115 MULBERRY ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 115 MULBERRY ST. offer parking?
No, 115 MULBERRY ST. does not offer parking.
Does 115 MULBERRY ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 MULBERRY ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 MULBERRY ST. have a pool?
No, 115 MULBERRY ST. does not have a pool.
Does 115 MULBERRY ST. have accessible units?
No, 115 MULBERRY ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 115 MULBERRY ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 MULBERRY ST. has units with dishwashers.
