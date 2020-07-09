115 MULBERRY ST.

Amenities

THE FIRST IMAGE IN THE CAROUSEL IS A VIRTUAL TOUR! THE EXPERIENCE OF FEELING IN PERSON AT THIS APARTMENT WITH 360 DEGREE VIEWS IS NOW AT YOUR FINGERTIPS!Gorgeous 3 bedroom apartment featuring condo finishes, including a marble bathroom with rainforest shower head, washer & dryer, and a granite kitchen with gooseneck faucet and stainless steel dishwasher, wine cooler, and microwave. Pet friendly unit is accented by hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick. Available for May 1 occupancy. Located just steps from great shopping, restaurants including Balthazar and Bread. Conveniently located close to several subway lines, including the 6, B D, F, M, N, and R trains.Please call for an appointment to view. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on 13 month lease or 2 months free on 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.