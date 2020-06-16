All apartments in New York
Find more places like 115 Fourth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
115 Fourth Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

115 Fourth Avenue

115 4th Avenue · (646) 780-7594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 4th Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-C · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
In one of the prime condominium loft buildings in Greenwich Village, this beautiful two-bedroom/two-bathroom corner apartment defines luxury. Upon entry, the unique layout leads you to the dramatic living room with its massive 8' tall windows with southern and western exposures. The open-plan Chef's kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The renovated marble bathrooms are equipped with rain showers and towel warmers. There is also a washer/dryer. The coveted Petersfield is a 24-hour doorman building on the nexus of Greenwich Village, the East Village, and Union Square. The building is full-service, pet-friendly, and features a beautiful newly renovated roof deck in one of the most desired and convenient locations downtown, with easy access to all transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Whole Foods, and more.
Video upon request.
Listing Agent is the owner of the property,In one of the prime condominium loft buildings in Greenwich Village, this beautiful two bedroom, two
bathroom, corner apartment defines luxury both within and without. Upon entry, the unique layout leads you to the dramatic living room with its massive eight-foot-tall windows with southern and western exposure. The open-plan chef's kitchen is equipped with high-end stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar. The renovated marble bathrooms are equipped with rain-showers and towel-warmers. There is also a washer/dryer. The coveted Petersfield is a 24-hour doorman building on the nexus of Greenwich and East Village, and Union Square. The building is full service, pet-friendly, and features a beautiful newly renovated roof deck. In one of the most desired and convenient locations downtown, with easy access to all transportation, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Whole Foods, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
115 Fourth Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 115 Fourth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 Fourth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 Fourth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 115 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
No, 115 Fourth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 115 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Fourth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 115 Fourth Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity