Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated rent controlled elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry lobby rent controlled

Great Harlem 1 BR at 112 West 138th Street. Spacious apartment featuring beautiful hardwood floors, nicely sized rooms, separate windowed kitchen with newer appliances, updated bathroom, and great closet space. This prewar elevator building features a beautifully preserved immaculate lobby and is impeccably maintained. Enjoy the convenience of a live-in super. And, a brand new laundry room is planned for the building! 112 W 138 is conveniently located on a quiet tree-lined block in Harlem. Near all major transportation the 2/3 Train at 135th and Lenox Avenue or the B/C Trains located at St. Nicholas Avenue. Nestled on one of Harlem's Historic blocks within close proximity to Strivers Row, Harlem Hospital, and all of the fantastic dining and shopping the area has to offer. Pets permitted subject to landlord approval. This is a rent stabilized apartment and is offered on a NO FEE or CYOF basis. Please contact us to schedule a virtual showing.