All apartments in New York
Find more places like 112 West 138th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
112 West 138th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

112 West 138th Street

112 Odell Clark Pl · (917) 837-7067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

112 Odell Clark Pl, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
rent controlled
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
rent controlled
Great Harlem 1 BR at 112 West 138th Street. Spacious apartment featuring beautiful hardwood floors, nicely sized rooms, separate windowed kitchen with newer appliances, updated bathroom, and great closet space. This prewar elevator building features a beautifully preserved immaculate lobby and is impeccably maintained. Enjoy the convenience of a live-in super. And, a brand new laundry room is planned for the building! 112 W 138 is conveniently located on a quiet tree-lined block in Harlem. Near all major transportation the 2/3 Train at 135th and Lenox Avenue or the B/C Trains located at St. Nicholas Avenue. Nestled on one of Harlem's Historic blocks within close proximity to Strivers Row, Harlem Hospital, and all of the fantastic dining and shopping the area has to offer. Pets permitted subject to landlord approval. This is a rent stabilized apartment and is offered on a NO FEE or CYOF basis. Please contact us to schedule a virtual showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West 138th Street have any available units?
112 West 138th Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 West 138th Street have?
Some of 112 West 138th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West 138th Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 West 138th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West 138th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 West 138th Street is pet friendly.
Does 112 West 138th Street offer parking?
No, 112 West 138th Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 West 138th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 West 138th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West 138th Street have a pool?
No, 112 West 138th Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 West 138th Street have accessible units?
No, 112 West 138th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West 138th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 West 138th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 112 West 138th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Beaux Arts
310 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity