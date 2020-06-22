All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

112 Stanton Street

112 Stanton Street · (917) 400-8226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Stanton Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
yoga
1500 square feet full floor 4 bed room 2bath open kitchen massive living room and dining area. Apartment features 4 bed rooms that fit your queen sized bed desk and dresser. A newly renovated kitchen with an island.Apartment features:-4 Closets- Windows in each room- Washer dryer in unit- modern Granite kitchen- Full stainless steel appliance package- Massive living room- Space for your dining table- Lots of natural light- Full washrooms- Space for large sofa- Space for dining tableCall or text Ralph for any questions or video Tour. Nine 1 Seven Four hundred 8 two two 6ABOUT THIS NEIGHBORHOOD:The Lower East Side. One of downtown most exciting neighborhoods. Featuring some the NYC finest bars restaurants art galleries coffee shops. Close proximity to many train lines such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 train.Food: Whole Foods, Trader Joes, The Essex Market, many grocery storesMeals and entertainment: Beauty and Essex, No Fun, Pianos, Vandal, Pig and Kaho, Public, Stanton Social, Caffe VitaGyms; Equinox, Ny sports club, Ludlow Fitness, I love kick boxing, Rama Yoga, Butti YogaASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Stanton Street have any available units?
112 Stanton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Stanton Street have?
Some of 112 Stanton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Stanton Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 Stanton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Stanton Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 Stanton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 112 Stanton Street offer parking?
No, 112 Stanton Street does not offer parking.
Does 112 Stanton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Stanton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Stanton Street have a pool?
No, 112 Stanton Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 Stanton Street have accessible units?
No, 112 Stanton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Stanton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Stanton Street has units with dishwashers.
