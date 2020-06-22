112 Stanton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym yoga

1500 square feet full floor 4 bed room 2bath open kitchen massive living room and dining area. Apartment features 4 bed rooms that fit your queen sized bed desk and dresser. A newly renovated kitchen with an island.Apartment features:-4 Closets- Windows in each room- Washer dryer in unit- modern Granite kitchen- Full stainless steel appliance package- Massive living room- Space for your dining table- Lots of natural light- Full washrooms- Space for large sofa- Space for dining tableCall or text Ralph for any questions or video Tour. Nine 1 Seven Four hundred 8 two two 6ABOUT THIS NEIGHBORHOOD:The Lower East Side. One of downtown most exciting neighborhoods. Featuring some the NYC finest bars restaurants art galleries coffee shops. Close proximity to many train lines such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 train.Food: Whole Foods, Trader Joes, The Essex Market, many grocery storesMeals and entertainment: Beauty and Essex, No Fun, Pianos, Vandal, Pig and Kaho, Public, Stanton Social, Caffe VitaGyms; Equinox, Ny sports club, Ludlow Fitness, I love kick boxing, Rama Yoga, Butti YogaASK ME WHAT ELSE I HAVE AVAILABLE?We represent over 2000 apartments in neighborhoods such as SoHo, NoHo, LES, UES, Tribeca, East Village and West Village.