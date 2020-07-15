All apartments in New York
Find more places like 111 West 94th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
111 West 94th Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

111 West 94th Street

111 West 94th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

111 West 94th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-E · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
bike storage
This charming and spacious pre-war one bedroom is perched above street level, perfectly situated a mere stone's toss from Central Park on a quintessential Upper West Side tree-lined block. The lovely living space offers ample room for a dining area all while drawing in beautiful southern light from the two oversized windows. Not sacrificing any rooms, the master bedroom gives you room to stretch out.

The newly renovated and expanded kitchen offers a Bertazzoni range and stove (with vented hood), abundant cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and Bosch dishwasher. Rounding out this home are stunning hardwood floors, ample closet space, windows in every room, and classic pre-war architectural details at every turn.

The intimate Art Deco elevator co-op is impeccably maintained. Pets are welcome and the live-in super will accept packages. Additionally, you have on-site laundry and bike storage. Commuting is a breeze with 5 subway lines (1,2,3,B,C) easily accessible. Not to mention you're surrounded by the neighborhood's best restaurants, cafes, shopping and notable markets such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West 94th Street have any available units?
111 West 94th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 West 94th Street have?
Some of 111 West 94th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 West 94th Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 West 94th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West 94th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 West 94th Street is pet friendly.
Does 111 West 94th Street offer parking?
No, 111 West 94th Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 West 94th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West 94th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West 94th Street have a pool?
No, 111 West 94th Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 West 94th Street have accessible units?
No, 111 West 94th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 West 94th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 West 94th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 111 West 94th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aalto 57
1065 2nd Ave
New York, NY 10022
The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
The Pavilion
500 East 77th Street
New York, NY 10162
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity