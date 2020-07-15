111 West 94th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry bike storage

This charming and spacious pre-war one bedroom is perched above street level, perfectly situated a mere stone's toss from Central Park on a quintessential Upper West Side tree-lined block. The lovely living space offers ample room for a dining area all while drawing in beautiful southern light from the two oversized windows. Not sacrificing any rooms, the master bedroom gives you room to stretch out.



The newly renovated and expanded kitchen offers a Bertazzoni range and stove (with vented hood), abundant cabinetry, granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and Bosch dishwasher. Rounding out this home are stunning hardwood floors, ample closet space, windows in every room, and classic pre-war architectural details at every turn.



The intimate Art Deco elevator co-op is impeccably maintained. Pets are welcome and the live-in super will accept packages. Additionally, you have on-site laundry and bike storage. Commuting is a breeze with 5 subway lines (1,2,3,B,C) easily accessible. Not to mention you're surrounded by the neighborhood's best restaurants, cafes, shopping and notable markets such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.