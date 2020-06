Amenities

SPACIOUS LOFT-LIKE Jr. 1 BEDROOM in BEST SOHO LOCATION This apartment is situated in one of the best quite tree-lined streets in Soho. The apartment has glossy hardwood floors and high ceiling which give it a lofty feel. Close to C/E train as well as the 1 train. This is one of the most eclectic areas of Manhattan! Great restaurants, shopping, galleries and night life. This is the net effective rent. Actual rent is $2800 with one month free on a 13 month lease. Virtual Tour available upon request.