101 Avenue D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

101 Avenue D

101 Avenue D · (347) 721-5061
Location

101 Avenue D, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2000 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
green community
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
bbq/grill
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO IN PRIME EAST VILLAGE NO FEE! - Property Id: 311740

AWESOME ALCOVE STUDIO LOFT with Condo-like finishes in a LUXURY building. Featuring Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, bamboo flooring, generous closet space, Big bathrooms, Large windows and Caesar stone counter tops. The Arabella 101 is the premier boutique rental building in the heart of the East Village with LEED Certification and fabulous amenities including a 24/7 furnished roof deck with BBQ grill & 360 degree views of the Manhattan skyline and East River. NET RENT ADVERTISED, 2 MO FREE on a 13 MO LEASE TERM, GROSS RENT: $2,954*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/101-avenue-d-new-york-ny/311740
Property Id 311740

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5960247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Avenue D have any available units?
101 Avenue D has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Avenue D have?
Some of 101 Avenue D's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Avenue D currently offering any rent specials?
101 Avenue D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Avenue D pet-friendly?
No, 101 Avenue D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 Avenue D offer parking?
No, 101 Avenue D does not offer parking.
Does 101 Avenue D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Avenue D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Avenue D have a pool?
No, 101 Avenue D does not have a pool.
Does 101 Avenue D have accessible units?
No, 101 Avenue D does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Avenue D have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Avenue D does not have units with dishwashers.
