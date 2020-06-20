10 E 22nd St G4

Amenities
Sun Soaked XL 3BR in Flatiron - Property Id: 292515
Available Immediately~Flatiron
****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****
This apartment has a huge living room, 2 equal size bedrooms and 1 king size bedroom. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceiling, stainless steel appliances and a marble bathroom.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
No Pets Allowed
