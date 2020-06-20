All apartments in New York
Find more places like 10 E 22nd St G4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
10 E 22nd St G4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

10 E 22nd St G4

10 East 22nd Street · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Flatiron District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 East 22nd Street, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit G4 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sun Soaked XL 3BR in Flatiron - Property Id: 292515

Available Immediately~Flatiron

****NO FEE + 1 MONTH FREE RENT****

This apartment has a huge living room, 2 equal size bedrooms and 1 king size bedroom. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceiling, stainless steel appliances and a marble bathroom.

Video is attached

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292515
Property Id 292515

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E 22nd St G4 have any available units?
10 E 22nd St G4 has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 E 22nd St G4 have?
Some of 10 E 22nd St G4's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 E 22nd St G4 currently offering any rent specials?
10 E 22nd St G4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E 22nd St G4 pet-friendly?
No, 10 E 22nd St G4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 E 22nd St G4 offer parking?
No, 10 E 22nd St G4 does not offer parking.
Does 10 E 22nd St G4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 E 22nd St G4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E 22nd St G4 have a pool?
No, 10 E 22nd St G4 does not have a pool.
Does 10 E 22nd St G4 have accessible units?
No, 10 E 22nd St G4 does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E 22nd St G4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 E 22nd St G4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 E 22nd St G4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Enclave
400 West 113th Street
New York, NY 10025
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016
170 Amsterdam
170 Amsterdam Ave
New York, NY 10023
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity