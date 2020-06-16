Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym parking bike storage lobby

Residence 4E is a sprawling 1,445 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entered through its spacious foyer, this corner residence possesses superior scale with a Great Room spanning over 30 feet, overlooking Brooklyn's most charming neighborhood. The custom kitchen features a Miele appliance package, Calacatta stone countertop and backsplash, and hand-selected walnut wood cabinets with integrated cove lighting.. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet leading to its five-fixture bathroom clad in Calacatta. Each of the two supplementary bedrooms are complete with its own full bathroom and sizable closet space. Due to its placement on the corner of the building, the unit has three exposures with windows facing North, West and East. Additional features include LG front loading washer and gas dryer, over 10-foot ceiling heights throughout, 7-inch-wide hand-selected white oak hardwood flooring, and 8-foot Wausau windows, heavy-duty, sound attenuated and insulated for exterior noise reduction. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman service, beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace with expansive views, attended on-site parking for residents, dramatic double-height lobby with custom dyed polished concrete floor and paneled ash-white oak walls, landscaped viewing garden designed by award-winning landscape architecture firm MPFP, state-of-the-art fitness room, resident's lounge available for daily use as well as private events, children's playroom and library, and convenient bike storage. A masterpiece built in iconic Petersen brick, The Hendrik combines sophisticated minimalism and superior craftsmanship in the heart of Boerum Hill. Designed by award-winning architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle, no detail has been spared in the design of each open, spacious and light-filled residence. The handmade brick facade, wide-open layouts and full suite of amenities are just some of the reasons The Hendrik is Brooklyn's most inspiring new place to call home.