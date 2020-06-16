All apartments in Brooklyn
Hendrik
Hendrik

509 Pacific St ·
Location

509 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
lobby
Residence 4E is a sprawling 1,445 square foot home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entered through its spacious foyer, this corner residence possesses superior scale with a Great Room spanning over 30 feet, overlooking Brooklyn's most charming neighborhood. The custom kitchen features a Miele appliance package, Calacatta stone countertop and backsplash, and hand-selected walnut wood cabinets with integrated cove lighting.. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet leading to its five-fixture bathroom clad in Calacatta. Each of the two supplementary bedrooms are complete with its own full bathroom and sizable closet space. Due to its placement on the corner of the building, the unit has three exposures with windows facing North, West and East. Additional features include LG front loading washer and gas dryer, over 10-foot ceiling heights throughout, 7-inch-wide hand-selected white oak hardwood flooring, and 8-foot Wausau windows, heavy-duty, sound attenuated and insulated for exterior noise reduction. Building amenities include 24-hour doorman service, beautifully landscaped rooftop terrace with expansive views, attended on-site parking for residents, dramatic double-height lobby with custom dyed polished concrete floor and paneled ash-white oak walls, landscaped viewing garden designed by award-winning landscape architecture firm MPFP, state-of-the-art fitness room, resident's lounge available for daily use as well as private events, children's playroom and library, and convenient bike storage. A masterpiece built in iconic Petersen brick, The Hendrik combines sophisticated minimalism and superior craftsmanship in the heart of Boerum Hill. Designed by award-winning architecture firm Beyer Blinder Belle, no detail has been spared in the design of each open, spacious and light-filled residence. The handmade brick facade, wide-open layouts and full suite of amenities are just some of the reasons The Hendrik is Brooklyn's most inspiring new place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hendrik have any available units?
Hendrik doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does Hendrik have?
Some of Hendrik's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hendrik currently offering any rent specials?
Hendrik isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hendrik pet-friendly?
No, Hendrik is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does Hendrik offer parking?
Yes, Hendrik does offer parking.
Does Hendrik have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hendrik offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hendrik have a pool?
No, Hendrik does not have a pool.
Does Hendrik have accessible units?
No, Hendrik does not have accessible units.
Does Hendrik have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hendrik has units with dishwashers.
Does Hendrik have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hendrik has units with air conditioning.
