Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:16 AM

993 Dumont Avenue

993 Dumont Avenue · (917) 662-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

993 Dumont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11208
East New York

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
bathtub
Newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bath apartment in booming East New York, Brooklyn, just a few blocks from the train! This semi-detached home has impeccable hardwood floors with a separate kitchen nook, complete with Samsung stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Three spacious bedrooms (including master bedroom). A separate kitchen located in a private room. A generously proportioned living room for your couch, lounge chairs and TV! The full bathroom has a deep soaking tub/shower combo. Move in ready, available now.

Tenant is responsible for gas and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 993 Dumont Avenue have any available units?
993 Dumont Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 993 Dumont Avenue have?
Some of 993 Dumont Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 993 Dumont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
993 Dumont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 993 Dumont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 993 Dumont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 993 Dumont Avenue offer parking?
No, 993 Dumont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 993 Dumont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 993 Dumont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 993 Dumont Avenue have a pool?
No, 993 Dumont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 993 Dumont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 993 Dumont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 993 Dumont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 993 Dumont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 993 Dumont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 993 Dumont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
