993 Dumont Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel clubhouse bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

Newly renovated 3 bedroom & 1 bath apartment in booming East New York, Brooklyn, just a few blocks from the train! This semi-detached home has impeccable hardwood floors with a separate kitchen nook, complete with Samsung stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Three spacious bedrooms (including master bedroom). A separate kitchen located in a private room. A generously proportioned living room for your couch, lounge chairs and TV! The full bathroom has a deep soaking tub/shower combo. Move in ready, available now.



Tenant is responsible for gas and heat.