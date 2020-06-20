All apartments in Brooklyn
988 BERGEN ST.

988 Bergen Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

988 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large and gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in Pre-war building - AND "Berg'n" is just a half a block down!!Apartment is a 2nd floor walk up in a gorgeous charming pre war building with roof-top access!This is a big apartment with all its original detail and character left!- A rare find in Brooklyn. Located by the A C S or short walk to the 2 3 4 5 trains Franklin Ave stop - at the Prospect Heights and Crown Heights borders, walk to Prospect Park and tons of Bars, Cafe's on Franklin Ave!Separate kitchen with stainless steal appliancesSpacious and big living room / dining area with windows!Hardwood floors, high ceilingsGreat sized bedrooms with windows and closetLiving room, Kitchen, and bedroom all have there own set of windows and get great sunlightUpdated bathroom with tub and showerRoof-top / Roof-deckGood Credit and income requiredGuarantors acceptedPet friendly *Upon approvalNo Brokers Fee - Showings by appointment only, available end of June, only 1st and security to move in! rennit4200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 988 BERGEN ST. have any available units?
988 BERGEN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 988 BERGEN ST. have?
Some of 988 BERGEN ST.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 988 BERGEN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
988 BERGEN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 988 BERGEN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 988 BERGEN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 988 BERGEN ST. offer parking?
No, 988 BERGEN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 988 BERGEN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 988 BERGEN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 988 BERGEN ST. have a pool?
No, 988 BERGEN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 988 BERGEN ST. have accessible units?
No, 988 BERGEN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 988 BERGEN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 988 BERGEN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 988 BERGEN ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 988 BERGEN ST. has units with air conditioning.
