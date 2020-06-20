988 BERGEN ST.

Amenities

Large and gorgeous 2 bedroom apartment in Pre-war building - AND "Berg'n" is just a half a block down!!Apartment is a 2nd floor walk up in a gorgeous charming pre war building with roof-top access!This is a big apartment with all its original detail and character left!- A rare find in Brooklyn. Located by the A C S or short walk to the 2 3 4 5 trains Franklin Ave stop - at the Prospect Heights and Crown Heights borders, walk to Prospect Park and tons of Bars, Cafe's on Franklin Ave!Separate kitchen with stainless steal appliancesSpacious and big living room / dining area with windows!Hardwood floors, high ceilingsGreat sized bedrooms with windows and closetLiving room, Kitchen, and bedroom all have there own set of windows and get great sunlightUpdated bathroom with tub and showerRoof-top / Roof-deckGood Credit and income requiredGuarantors acceptedPet friendly *Upon approvalNo Brokers Fee - Showings by appointment only, available end of June, only 1st and security to move in! rennit4200