97 Second Place

Available immediately.Video available upon request. Can you say "SUPER SIZE IT !!"? That is the phrase that comes to mind when you step into 97 2nd Place #2. Its super sized with a super attractive monthly rent!This bright and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home has also got an internal den or work at home area that makes comfortable living much easier. GIGANTIC master bedroom with second bedroom smaller and contiguous; long spacious windowed kitchen and nice size living room; small full bath; high ceilings. Loads of windows letting in north and south light. NO dishwasher. This home is pet friendly for only ONE pet and is located in a 25 foot wide brownstone on beautiful 2nd Place in Carroll Gardens. Laundry not in the building but its only a stone's throw away and so is great shopping, restaurants, services, and transportation!! Occupancy is immediate so please have a look at the photos AND the video. After seeing them both, give us a call to schedule a time to see it for yourself and say yes! Broker fee is one month paid by tenant. Finally welcome HOME !