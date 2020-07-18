All apartments in Brooklyn
97 Second Place

97 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

97 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately.Video available upon request. Can you say "SUPER SIZE IT !!"? That is the phrase that comes to mind when you step into 97 2nd Place #2. Its super sized with a super attractive monthly rent!This bright and spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath home has also got an internal den or work at home area that makes comfortable living much easier. GIGANTIC master bedroom with second bedroom smaller and contiguous; long spacious windowed kitchen and nice size living room; small full bath; high ceilings. Loads of windows letting in north and south light. NO dishwasher. This home is pet friendly for only ONE pet and is located in a 25 foot wide brownstone on beautiful 2nd Place in Carroll Gardens. Laundry not in the building but its only a stone's throw away and so is great shopping, restaurants, services, and transportation!! Occupancy is immediate so please have a look at the photos AND the video. After seeing them both, give us a call to schedule a time to see it for yourself and say yes! Broker fee is one month paid by tenant. Finally welcome HOME !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Second Place have any available units?
97 Second Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 97 Second Place currently offering any rent specials?
97 Second Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Second Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Second Place is pet friendly.
Does 97 Second Place offer parking?
No, 97 Second Place does not offer parking.
Does 97 Second Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97 Second Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Second Place have a pool?
No, 97 Second Place does not have a pool.
Does 97 Second Place have accessible units?
No, 97 Second Place does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Second Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 97 Second Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Second Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 97 Second Place does not have units with air conditioning.
