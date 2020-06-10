97 Prospect Place

Amenities

Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly Brownstone Brooklyn 1 Bed 1.5 Baths Featuring an In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Tall Ceilings, Open Kitchen with Dishwasher, Decorative Brick Fireplace, Multi-Zone A/C, ideally located in Park Slope North, convenient to 2/3 at Bergen Street, B/Q at Seventh Avenue or 5 Blocks from Barclays Center 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR and Target.



Walk Up 2 Flights above Leafy Prospect Place in the Heart of North Slope and Enter a Sunny South Facing Serene Refuge boasting an Open Concept Layout, Oversized Windows, Oak Sills, Full Sized Kitchen with New Stainless Oven and Fridge, Excellent Closet Space, Guest Bath and a Master Bedroom with Skylight, Double Closet and En Suite Bath.



One Stop to Manhattan (Canal/Bway) via N Train, a 10 Minute Stroll to Prospect Park, BAM, B.M.A., Crunch, Soul Cycle, CrossFit, Area Yoga, Union Market, Fleisher's, Ample Hills, James, Olmstead, Bklyn Larder, Miriam's, Niban, Bar Chuko, Park Slope Food Coop, Whole Foods, Key Food, Prospect Heights Animal Hospital, 24 HR VERG, Beacons Closet, Bklyn Boulders, Gowanus and Fort Greene.



Pets OK Upon Approval. Guarantor Ok. Available June 1.