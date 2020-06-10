All apartments in Brooklyn
97 Prospect Place
97 Prospect Place

Location

97 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Generously Proportioned Pet Friendly Brownstone Brooklyn 1 Bed 1.5 Baths Featuring an In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Tall Ceilings, Open Kitchen with Dishwasher, Decorative Brick Fireplace, Multi-Zone A/C, ideally located in Park Slope North, convenient to 2/3 at Bergen Street, B/Q at Seventh Avenue or 5 Blocks from Barclays Center 2/3/4/5/B/D/N/Q/R/LIRR and Target.

Walk Up 2 Flights above Leafy Prospect Place in the Heart of North Slope and Enter a Sunny South Facing Serene Refuge boasting an Open Concept Layout, Oversized Windows, Oak Sills, Full Sized Kitchen with New Stainless Oven and Fridge, Excellent Closet Space, Guest Bath and a Master Bedroom with Skylight, Double Closet and En Suite Bath.

One Stop to Manhattan (Canal/Bway) via N Train, a 10 Minute Stroll to Prospect Park, BAM, B.M.A., Crunch, Soul Cycle, CrossFit, Area Yoga, Union Market, Fleisher's, Ample Hills, James, Olmstead, Bklyn Larder, Miriam's, Niban, Bar Chuko, Park Slope Food Coop, Whole Foods, Key Food, Prospect Heights Animal Hospital, 24 HR VERG, Beacons Closet, Bklyn Boulders, Gowanus and Fort Greene.

Pets OK Upon Approval. Guarantor Ok. Available June 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97 Prospect Place have any available units?
97 Prospect Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 97 Prospect Place have?
Some of 97 Prospect Place's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
97 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 97 Prospect Place is pet friendly.
Does 97 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 97 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 97 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 97 Prospect Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 97 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 97 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 97 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 97 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 97 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 97 Prospect Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 97 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 97 Prospect Place has units with air conditioning.
