Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

This 4 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues.Local favorites include the Brooklyn Library, Fit4Dance Studio,Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only a few blocks from the train!