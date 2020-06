Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

This is a bright and spacious large 1 bedroom with plentiful light. The kitchen is separated from the large living area, ample closet space and features stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher.Convenience of laundry in the building, roof access and gym.Good credit and income 40x the rent. Must see- will not last! skyline13626