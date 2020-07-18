914 Hart St

Amenities

Modern 4 Bedroom apartment 1.5 Baths! Skylight, fully renovated unit with access to gorgeous backyard!Spacious apartment right off Wyckoff Ave, Steps to the L train Dekalb Stop and short walk to the M at Central Ave.Modern renovated 4 Bedroom apartment, includes one full and 2nd half bathroom, HUGE windows in the bedrooms and spacious closets. One room has a skylight. Central air and heat, in building laundry room and direct backyard access!Hardwood flooring, Video intercom system,Spacious open living / dining room.Well takin care of building under full time management,Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * upon Approval Central Air and HeatCouryardLaundry room in the buildingGardenShowing by appointment NO brokers fee