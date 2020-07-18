All apartments in Brooklyn
914 Hart St

914 Hart Street · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

914 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
Modern 4 Bedroom apartment 1.5 Baths! Skylight, fully renovated unit with access to gorgeous backyard!Spacious apartment right off Wyckoff Ave, Steps to the L train Dekalb Stop and short walk to the M at Central Ave.Modern renovated 4 Bedroom apartment, includes one full and 2nd half bathroom, HUGE windows in the bedrooms and spacious closets. One room has a skylight. Central air and heat, in building laundry room and direct backyard access!Hardwood flooring, Video intercom system,Spacious open living / dining room.Well takin care of building under full time management,Guarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * upon Approval Central Air and HeatCouryardLaundry room in the buildingGardenShowing by appointment NO brokers fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Hart St have any available units?
914 Hart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 914 Hart St have?
Some of 914 Hart St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Hart St currently offering any rent specials?
914 Hart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Hart St pet-friendly?
No, 914 Hart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 914 Hart St offer parking?
No, 914 Hart St does not offer parking.
Does 914 Hart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Hart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Hart St have a pool?
No, 914 Hart St does not have a pool.
Does 914 Hart St have accessible units?
No, 914 Hart St does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Hart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Hart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Hart St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 914 Hart St has units with air conditioning.
