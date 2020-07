Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

New to the market! This bright studio apartment has a separate sleeping alcove with double closets and overhead storage. The kitchen has been updated and the bathroom is brand new. There are beautiful hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout. Conveniently located, it is near everything! Restaurants on 3rd and 4th Avenues, shopping on 86th Street, two gyms across the street and transportation to Manhattan close by,