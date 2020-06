Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a corner with maximum exposure in the Historic District of Clinton Hill. Located on Fulton/Washington Avenue Corner. This 1st floor location has windows on both side of the building with great visibility. Bustling area with many trendy shops, retail, restaurants and schools. Conveniently located near trains and buses. C train is two short blocks away. Buses 1 block away. Broker fee one month rent and paid by Tenant.