Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:21 AM

88 Meserole Avenue

88 Meserole Ave · (718) 422-2500
Location

88 Meserole Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Beautiful huge high ceiling duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living rooms, extra kitchenette and 2 large bonus rooms downstairs - all in the heart of Brooklyn's best neighborhood Greenpoint! Ideally located on a quiet street, close to the L/G trains and B62 bus, you're 20 minutes from midtown and downtown Manhattan and with grocery stores, gyms, bars and restaurants close by in all directions, you couldn't ask for a better place to come home to! Upstairs, the apartment has 12' ceilings, a large open floor plan living room/kitchen, two bedrooms with ample closets and a full bath. Downstairs with full height ceilings, the apartment features a separate entrance with an additional kitchenette with full size fridge, living room, full bath and two additional rooms that are ideal for home office, play rooms or art studios. You have to see this place to believe it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Meserole Avenue have any available units?
88 Meserole Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 88 Meserole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
88 Meserole Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Meserole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 88 Meserole Avenue offer parking?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 88 Meserole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Meserole Avenue have a pool?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 88 Meserole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Meserole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Meserole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Meserole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
