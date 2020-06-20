88 Meserole Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful huge high ceiling duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 living rooms, extra kitchenette and 2 large bonus rooms downstairs - all in the heart of Brooklyn's best neighborhood Greenpoint! Ideally located on a quiet street, close to the L/G trains and B62 bus, you're 20 minutes from midtown and downtown Manhattan and with grocery stores, gyms, bars and restaurants close by in all directions, you couldn't ask for a better place to come home to! Upstairs, the apartment has 12' ceilings, a large open floor plan living room/kitchen, two bedrooms with ample closets and a full bath. Downstairs with full height ceilings, the apartment features a separate entrance with an additional kitchenette with full size fridge, living room, full bath and two additional rooms that are ideal for home office, play rooms or art studios. You have to see this place to believe it!