All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 88 Atlantic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
88 Atlantic Ave
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

88 Atlantic Ave

88 Atlantic Ave · (646) 543-7998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

88 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$3,428

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Gorgeous Brand New 1 Bedroom Duplex with home office!

NO FEE

Location. Light. Design. You can't ask for more with this beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two bath home. With its large, one-of-a-kind windows, thoughtful design and well appointed finishes, 88 Atlantic is like no other. Come see the new difference in luxury and texture!

Apartment Features:
-Top of the line condo grade finishes
-Private Entry with Latch smart access entry
-Central heating and cooling
-In Unit LG stacked washer and dryer
-Two full baths beautifully appointed hardware and finishes
-Exposed brick
-Ample closet space

Kitchen features:
-Custom soft close cabinets
-Stone counters with marble backsplash

With top of the line appliances:
-Liebherr Refrigerator
-Fischer and Paykel Range
-Bosch Dishwasher
-Whirlpool Microwave

Bathroom features:
-Heated floors
-Custom floor to ceiling tiling
-Deep soaking tub
-Sleek rain shower hardware with detachable wand

Neighborhood:
-Trader Joe's one block away
-Abundant restaurants and nightlife
-One block from Brooklyn Bridge Park's Piers 5 & 6
-Close proximity to transportation;
(2, 3, 4, 5, N, R & W Trains. Along with Ferry stop 1 block away)

Landlord is offering 2 free months. Listed Price is Net Effective
*Pictures are of similar apts in the building are representative of the overall finishes, space, and renovations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Atlantic Ave have any available units?
88 Atlantic Ave has a unit available for $3,428 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88 Atlantic Ave have?
Some of 88 Atlantic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Atlantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
88 Atlantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Atlantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 88 Atlantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 88 Atlantic Ave offer parking?
No, 88 Atlantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 88 Atlantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Atlantic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Atlantic Ave have a pool?
Yes, 88 Atlantic Ave has a pool.
Does 88 Atlantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 88 Atlantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Atlantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Atlantic Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Atlantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Atlantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 88 Atlantic Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity