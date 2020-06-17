88 Atlantic Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool microwave bathtub

Gorgeous Brand New 1 Bedroom Duplex with home office!



NO FEE



Location. Light. Design. You can't ask for more with this beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two bath home. With its large, one-of-a-kind windows, thoughtful design and well appointed finishes, 88 Atlantic is like no other. Come see the new difference in luxury and texture!



Apartment Features:

-Top of the line condo grade finishes

-Private Entry with Latch smart access entry

-Central heating and cooling

-In Unit LG stacked washer and dryer

-Two full baths beautifully appointed hardware and finishes

-Exposed brick

-Ample closet space



Kitchen features:

-Custom soft close cabinets

-Stone counters with marble backsplash



With top of the line appliances:

-Liebherr Refrigerator

-Fischer and Paykel Range

-Bosch Dishwasher

-Whirlpool Microwave



Bathroom features:

-Heated floors

-Custom floor to ceiling tiling

-Deep soaking tub

-Sleek rain shower hardware with detachable wand



Neighborhood:

-Trader Joe's one block away

-Abundant restaurants and nightlife

-One block from Brooklyn Bridge Park's Piers 5 & 6

-Close proximity to transportation;

(2, 3, 4, 5, N, R & W Trains. Along with Ferry stop 1 block away)



Landlord is offering 2 free months. Listed Price is Net Effective

*Pictures are of similar apts in the building are representative of the overall finishes, space, and renovations.