874 President Street

Spacious and modern, this recently restored 2-bedroom home offers modern lines, new appliances, and a large rear balcony, all with the charm and character of an extra large, pre-war townhouse near the park. Southern light fills each room, warming the bedrooms, brightening the living and dining space. Upgraded fixtures, appliances and top-of-the-line finishes make the bathroom and open kitchen beautifully modern. Subtle in-wall air conditioning and a newly rebuilt heating system for the building will keep you effortlessly comfortable throughout the year. Laundry is available in the building. Subways to Manhattan are just a few blocks away, while Prospect Park is just one block away, with farmers markets, outdoor concerts, soccer, baseball, sledding and more.