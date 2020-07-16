All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 874 President Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
874 President Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

874 President Street

874 President Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

874 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious and modern, this recently restored 2-bedroom home offers modern lines, new appliances, and a large rear balcony, all with the charm and character of an extra large, pre-war townhouse near the park. Southern light fills each room, warming the bedrooms, brightening the living and dining space. Upgraded fixtures, appliances and top-of-the-line finishes make the bathroom and open kitchen beautifully modern. Subtle in-wall air conditioning and a newly rebuilt heating system for the building will keep you effortlessly comfortable throughout the year. Laundry is available in the building. Subways to Manhattan are just a few blocks away, while Prospect Park is just one block away, with farmers markets, outdoor concerts, soccer, baseball, sledding and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 President Street have any available units?
874 President Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 874 President Street currently offering any rent specials?
874 President Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 President Street pet-friendly?
No, 874 President Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 874 President Street offer parking?
No, 874 President Street does not offer parking.
Does 874 President Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 874 President Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 President Street have a pool?
No, 874 President Street does not have a pool.
Does 874 President Street have accessible units?
No, 874 President Street does not have accessible units.
Does 874 President Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 874 President Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 874 President Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 874 President Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 874 President Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity