Brooklyn, NY
867 Knickerbocker Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

867 Knickerbocker Avenue

867 Knickerbocker Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

867 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues. Local favorites include Mominette, Sea Wolf, Three Diamond Door, Precious Metal, The Rookery, Archie's, Heavy Woods, Idlewild, Clara's, Yours Sincerely, Chuko, Los Hermanos, Wheelhouse.Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only 3blocks from the L train.No brokers fee! Only First & Securitycall/text today for showing 929.810.6270 skyline14502

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have any available units?
867 Knickerbocker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have?
Some of 867 Knickerbocker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Knickerbocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
867 Knickerbocker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Knickerbocker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue offer parking?
No, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 867 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 867 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
