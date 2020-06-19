867 Knickerbocker Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom apartment features spacious living room, queen sized bedrooms, stainless steel kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors, and windows that let in natural light throughout.You'll be right around the corner from dozens of top-rated bars, restaurants, cafes, grocers, and music/art venues. Local favorites include Mominette, Sea Wolf, Three Diamond Door, Precious Metal, The Rookery, Archie's, Heavy Woods, Idlewild, Clara's, Yours Sincerely, Chuko, Los Hermanos, Wheelhouse.Short commute to Manhattan & easy access to the rest of Brooklyn's hottest neighborhoods. Only 3blocks from the L train.No brokers fee! Only First & Securitycall/text today for showing 929.810.6270 skyline14502