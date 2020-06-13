86 FORT GREENE PLACE

Amenities

PLEASE NOTE: unit is tenant occupied.Corner Unit. One Bedroom*Wood Burning FireplaceFully renovated only one year old. This apartment features;A Beautiful one bedroom with 14' ceilings, nice size living room. Just 1 block from Ft Greene Park and all the cool things to see, eat, buy, and do. Hip yet quiet building, on the third floor of walk up. Apartment is freshly painted, new moldings, crisp white bath, hard wood floors, working wood burning fireplace.GORGEOUS windows, with double glass pane east facing sun exposure the unit receives plenty of natural sunlight all day long. Queen size bedroom easy to furnish, great amount of space.The renter pays moderate additional utility bills in addition to the rent. There is a common laundry in the building plus FREE Bike storage! Small pets ok, case by case upon owner approval.Conveniently located in the BAM Cultural District and offers direct access to all Fort Greene has to offer. Just a few moments away from a major subway hub, the MetroTech shopping center and blocks to Barclay's Center and Fort Greene Park. The BAM Cultural District itself has been dubbed the new Lincoln Center What are you waiting for? Start Spring right in your new apartment! Welcome Home. skyline13908