All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 86 FORT GREENE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
86 FORT GREENE PLACE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:21 AM

86 FORT GREENE PLACE

86 Fort Greene Place · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

86 Fort Greene Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
PLEASE NOTE: unit is tenant occupied.Corner Unit. One Bedroom*Wood Burning FireplaceFully renovated only one year old. This apartment features;A Beautiful one bedroom with 14' ceilings, nice size living room. Just 1 block from Ft Greene Park and all the cool things to see, eat, buy, and do. Hip yet quiet building, on the third floor of walk up. Apartment is freshly painted, new moldings, crisp white bath, hard wood floors, working wood burning fireplace.GORGEOUS windows, with double glass pane east facing sun exposure the unit receives plenty of natural sunlight all day long. Queen size bedroom easy to furnish, great amount of space.The renter pays moderate additional utility bills in addition to the rent. There is a common laundry in the building plus FREE Bike storage! Small pets ok, case by case upon owner approval.Conveniently located in the BAM Cultural District and offers direct access to all Fort Greene has to offer. Just a few moments away from a major subway hub, the MetroTech shopping center and blocks to Barclay's Center and Fort Greene Park. The BAM Cultural District itself has been dubbed the new Lincoln Center What are you waiting for? Start Spring right in your new apartment! Welcome Home. skyline13908

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have any available units?
86 FORT GREENE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have?
Some of 86 FORT GREENE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 FORT GREENE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
86 FORT GREENE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 FORT GREENE PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE offer parking?
No, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have a pool?
No, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 86 FORT GREENE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 86 FORT GREENE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 86 FORT GREENE PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity