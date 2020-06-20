All apartments in Brooklyn
852 Hart Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

852 Hart Street

852 Hart Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

852 Hart Street, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Backyard / Garden - High Ceilings with exposed beams HUGE duplex apartment with 2.5 bathrooms & huge finished basemenmt in prime Bushwick! Located just around the corner from the famous Maria Hernandez Park, in the heart of Bushwick, you're right at the L train at Dekalb stop, M train at Knickerbocker Ave, 15 minutes walk to the J Train at Kosciuszko Stop. This is where you want to be! So much character from the oversized windows and exposed wooden beams, the fully updated kitchen, 2.5 modern bathroom with tubs and showers, high ceilings, all around this apartment screams style, Largte build-out finished basement space with private entrance, half bath and access to the backyard, great work/live space - 2 Full baths with 3rd half bathroom and a HUGE Layout. Laundry room In the buildingGuarantors AcceptedPets allowed *upon approvalOriginal details Backyard / Garden / Outdoor space Central Air and Heat Work / Live, duplex with finished basement space Showing by appointmentno brokers feeL @ Dekalb | M @ Knickerbocker | Short walk to the J Train @ Kosciuszko

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 852 Hart Street have any available units?
852 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 852 Hart Street have?
Some of 852 Hart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 852 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
852 Hart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 852 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 852 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 852 Hart Street offer parking?
No, 852 Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 852 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 852 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 852 Hart Street have a pool?
No, 852 Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 852 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 852 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 852 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 852 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 852 Hart Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 852 Hart Street has units with air conditioning.
