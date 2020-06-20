852 Hart Street

Amenities

Backyard / Garden - High Ceilings with exposed beams HUGE duplex apartment with 2.5 bathrooms & huge finished basemenmt in prime Bushwick! Located just around the corner from the famous Maria Hernandez Park, in the heart of Bushwick, you're right at the L train at Dekalb stop, M train at Knickerbocker Ave, 15 minutes walk to the J Train at Kosciuszko Stop. This is where you want to be! So much character from the oversized windows and exposed wooden beams, the fully updated kitchen, 2.5 modern bathroom with tubs and showers, high ceilings, all around this apartment screams style, Largte build-out finished basement space with private entrance, half bath and access to the backyard, great work/live space - 2 Full baths with 3rd half bathroom and a HUGE Layout. Laundry room In the buildingGuarantors AcceptedPets allowed *upon approvalOriginal details Backyard / Garden / Outdoor space Central Air and Heat Work / Live, duplex with finished basement space Showing by appointmentno brokers feeL @ Dekalb | M @ Knickerbocker | Short walk to the J Train @ Kosciuszko